Mike Sorrentino felt 'desperate' amid drug battle

Published
2023/11/28 02:00 (GMT)

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino felt "desperate" when he turned to heroin in 2015.

The 41-year-old TV star entered rehab after he took the drug for the first time in his life.

In his new memoir - titled 'Reality Check: Making the Best of The Situation - How I Overcame Addiction, Loss, and Prison' - he shares: "When I finally got to rehab in 2015 that was definitely my low, but my lowest was like a day or so before that, when I did something I never thought I was gonna do.

"I ended up trying a drug that I never thought I would try. A drug that kills most people. A drug that most people don't come back from. A drug that I told myself that I would never do, that I thought was dirty. It was heroin."

Mike looked to drugs because he felt he had nowhere else to turn.

He said: "I was depressed and [with] anxiety and self-doubt. I had given up on myself. I just wanted to get out of that space mentally."

The 'Jersey Shore' star spent as much as $500,000 to fuel his drug habit.

Mike admitted that his issues spiralled out of control as his fame and success increased.

He said: "I was a young and wild, careless kid, and once you gave kids millions of dollars and Ferraris and Lambos and girls screaming my name and yes-men everywhere, it was hard to turn that off.

"That was my problem for many years - how do you turn off the excess? And I think it wasn't just my problem. Most people in our world or in the celebrity world or in the entertainment world, they have a problem turning off the excess button."

