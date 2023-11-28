Kylie Jenner hired a dog nanny for her seven pooches.

The beauty mogul - who has children Stormi, five, and Aire, 21 months, with ex-partner Travis Scott - has Italian greyhounds Norman and Bambi, who became parents to two puppies in 2016.

And she revealed she adopted a mongrel called Wesley in 2019.

She shared on her Instagram Story at the time: "You guys I adopted Wesley. They think he is a Chihuahua, Dachshund mix."

Asked what her "best ever hire" was, she told Interview magazine: "Probably my dog nanny, since I have seven dogs."

Asked why she has so many canines, she replied: "Because they kept multiplying. One of them had children, and I had to keep the family together."

The 26-year-old billionaire also has several chickens and a rabbit named Bruce.

Kylie - who is dating 'Wonka' star Timothee Chalamet - was then asked: "Do you think that you have greyhound dogs because they remind you of [sister] Kendall [Jenner]?"

To which, she replied: "Yes, that's a part of it. I love seeing little Kendalls run around, and I think they're just funny. They just make me smile. I was never, like, a Shih Tzu, Pomeranian type of girl."

Kylie previously had an air-conditioned dog house built for her pooches.

Giving fans a quick look at the outside of her dog house, which is decked and has a white picket fence, she said: "You guys, my doghouse is almost done! How cute!"

Kylie is known for giving her dogs a life of luxury as Norman and Bambi have their own bedrooms, complete with a plush bed and fancy fireplace, inside her lavish mansion in California.

Kylie famously refused to attend the American Music Awards at the end of 2016 because Bambi went into labour and she didn't want to miss the birth of her babies.

She tweeted at the time: "For those asking I was planning on going to AMA this year but Bambi went into labor so I'm here taking care of puppies (sic)"

Asked by one of her followers if she planned on keeping them, she wrote: "Yes I knew but I just wasn't planning on breeding my dogs. It only takes one time people lol ... Yes they r so cute this has been an amazing experience (sic)"