Big Time Rush star Kendall Schmidt has married in secret and is expecting a baby with his new wife Mica von Turkovich.

The musician proposed to Mica in June 2022, and he has now confirmed the couple tied the knot in a low-key wedding by sharing a snap from their big day on Instagram which showed them sitting on a sofa outside a barn decorated with fairy lights.

Kendall captioned the snap: "Thankful for my baby."

He then confirmed the couple's baby news by sharing a video of Mica showing off her baby bump and adding a similar caption which read: "Thankful for our baby."

The singer previously dropped a hint about the secret wedding in an Instagram post in early November in which he thanked fans for their birthday wishes. He wrote: "Thank you for all the birthday wishes everyone. For anyone wondering I’m 33, even though I obviously still look 23. Life is good! I’m so grateful for all of you and especially my beautiful wife @mica_chu."

The simple wedding came after Kendall staged an elaborate proposal at New York's Radio City Music Hall last year. He picked the venue because it was where the couple first met at one of the band's gigs back in 2012.

Kendall posted a picture of the magical moment on his Instagram page and wrote: "My heart and soul. I’ll love you forever." The picture showed him down on one knee on the stage at the fabled Manhattan venue and People.com reported his bandmates Logan Henderson, Carlos PenaVega and James Maslow were all in attendance when he popped the question.

Kendall first met Mica at Radio City Music Hall 10 years ago when he played there with Big Time Rush. Mica had been working as a nanny in the city and they became good friends before their relationship developed into romance.