The Google Pixel 8 Pro has been given an exclusive AI update.

The model has been given its first boost for the phones' integrated AI Core app, with the Pixel 8 and other devices having a placeholder.

As reported by 9to5Goggle, the update should download automatically.

Although there will be no icon with your other apps, the AI Core works in the background to help any other app needing to use artificial intelligence.

A Google Play Store listing which appears to have been taken down previously said the app "powers features across Android and provides apps with the latest AI models".

As it stands, there is no official statement from Google on what AI Core actually does behind the scenes.

When the Pixel 8 Pro was launched though, the tech giant noted the model had its own generative AI model.

It's thought AI Core could maintain and improve that model, particularly as more AI features are rolled out.

With the listing taken down from the Play Store, there is a change Google is planning a full announcement on the app and its capabilities in the near future.