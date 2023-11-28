Ashley Olsen refuses to shelve The Row's unpopular designs just because they're not selling well.

The former child star runs the fashion company with her twin sister Mary-Kate and the brand has become known for its quirky designs and quality pieces and Ashley has admitted they often refuse to give up on products they love and prefer to keep them in stock until customers pick up on them.

She told the Financial Times: "We’ve been really stubborn about certain products that buyers don’t buy immediately but that we love and offer season after season."

She added of their ethos: "We love quality make, we love quality fabric ... It’s just been what we’ve done since the beginning. We love to learn about what is best-in-class in what we do, and how we can apply it to our business … And people have been attracted to the product and to the approach that we’ve taken."

The company is doing well and expanding every year since its launch back in 2006, but Ashley is adamant they don't want to grow the business too fast.

She added: "We’ve grown consistently around 20 to 30 per cent every single year. As much as we have the capacity to grow year over year – whether that means from a resource perspective, a financial perspective, a capacity perspective – we have only made decisions based on what we can handle as a company, as individuals.

"What we’re doing is as sustainable as possible for us. But most of the time we’re saying no to things so we can be more in control. I think if you grow too quickly and feel pressure to push forward, you risk making more mistakes. It’s a family-owned business and we need to do what we feel is right for us. And that’s what we protect."