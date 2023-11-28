AWS has boosted Amazon Transcribe with generative AI.

The product has been updated with artificial intelligence based transcription for 100 languages, as well as a number of fresh features for users.

During the AWS re:Invent event, it was confirmed the programme can recognised more spoken language, and create a call transcription.

Customers use the product to enhance their apps on the AWS Cloud with speech to text capabilities.

In a blog post, AWS said Transcribe trained on "millions of hours of unlabeled audio data from over 100 languages".

They added: "The training recipes are optimized through smart data sampling to balance the training data between languages, ensuring that traditionally under-represented languages also reach high accuracy levels."

The company noted the platform has to percent to 50 percent accuracy across many language, as well as offering automatic punctuation, custom vocabulary and filters, while it can automatically identify language.

It can also recognised speech in audio and video formats, while noisy environments aren't an issue.