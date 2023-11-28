Jennifer Lopez always wants to look glamorous even when she's asleep.

The 54-year-old singer/actress has opened up about her beauty regime and has admitted she likes to use a lip mask last thing at night to make sure she still looks good even when her make-up has come off and she's getting ready for a long snooze.

She told PEOPLE: "There's nothing like that glossy finish to make you look pulled together. I'd be lying if I said I didn't want to look a little glamorous when I climb into bed at night."

Jennifer uses her own JLo Beauty product Beso Balm Hydrating Lip Mask and she revealed it took her a long time to create the perfect lip balm.

She said: "Everyone has those products they reach for throughout the day. A lip balm is that for me. It really is the product that you throw in your bag, the one that you keep by your nightstand.

"It's the last thing I use, whether I've just washed my face or I'm putting on make-up."

The star added of her own product: "It's meant to end my search for the perfect lip balm., so I wasn't willing to compromise on it. I drove the team crazy, but we finally got it right. It has the perfect buttery texture and a vanilla flan scent that I love."

Jennifer launched her beauty line two years ago to put her love of skincare into a collection and she previously opened up about her key beauty rules to live by.

She told InStyle magazine: "The truth is, my secret to great skin is what I call the five S's: sleep, sunscreen, serums, supplements, and living a healthy, sane life, which in Spanish is called sana.

"When I started delving more into skin care, I learned that inflammation is what causes aging. You need to attack the inflammation with a great topical and a hydrating routine. It was important for my line to have a supplement, serum, cleanser, sunscreen, and night cream.

"Our sunscreen, which you should apply every single day, has SPF 30 in it and can be used as a moisturizer. For the collection, we landed on a total of eight products that address plumpness, tightness, and luminosity to achieve that JLo glow."