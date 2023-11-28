Windows 11 has brought a new AI feature to Paint.

The classic app has been given a fresh update thanks to artificial intelligence, with the introduction of Dall-E 3 support.

Known as Cocreator in the app, the image creature feature has featured in Bing AI and lets users tell the programme to create make an image based on your description and art style.

As reported by Windows Later, Cocreator in Paint is currently in the middle of a rollout to all Windows 11 users.

This means it has passed the testing phase first spotted in September.

Helpfully, the new addition comes with a short tutorial to make sure beginnings can get to grips with the tool.

There have been more additions to Paint this year, including the likes of a transparency effect and layers.

Another welcome introduction has been background removal, while the Photos app got the same update along with a background blur tool.