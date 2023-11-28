Omid Scobie insists he isn't "friends" with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and she didn't brief him for his new book.

The journalist is believed to have close ties to the royal and her husband Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex after previously writing a biography of the couple called 'Finding Freedom' and he's hoping for a return to the best-sellers list with his new book 'Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival' but he's adamant none of the detail came from the Sussexes.

Speaking to the London Evening Standard newspaper, he explained: "I feel like it’s a force that I can’t even stop … no matter how many times I explain that I’m not her friend … there’s always going to be a million people still calling me ‘Meg’s pal’ ... I’m not out here and in California living in Montecito, all of that is just complete nonsense. The reality is that there’s no friendship there".

When asked if the couple provided any of the detail for his new book, he said no and added: "There’s enough people around them and in their orbit who know the ins and outs of things."

He went on to insist he hasn't even had many private moments with Meghan, adding: "If there’s ever been a private encounter with Meghan, I’ve spoken about it."

One of the revelations published in the book is an account of Harry's last minute scramble to get to the Balmoral estate in Scotland in a bid to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth prior to her death last year.

The book accuses William, Prince of Wales of "ignoring" text messages from his brother as he attempted to arrange travel plans.

After doctors declared they were "concerned" for the Queen's health, her immediate family rushed to Scotland with William taking a flight from London to Aberdeen with his uncles Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and his aunt Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

However, Harry made his own way there in a private jet and Scobie suggests William deliberately left his brother out of the travel plans. A source said: "William ignored him. He clearly didn’t want to see his brother." Harry chartered a private jet - which cost a reported £30,000 - to get himself to Scotland but he didn't make it in time and found out the Queen had passed away when Buckingham Palace announced the news while he was in the air. Another insider added: "Harry was crushed. His relationship with the Queen was everything to him. She would have wanted him to know before it went out to the world. "They could have waited just a little longer, it would have been nothing in the grand scheme of things, but no one respected that at all."