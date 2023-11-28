Ayda Field is "looking forward" to answering her children's questions about Robbie Williams' candid Netflix docuseries.

The former Take That star, 49, laid bare the highs and lows of his life, including his relationship with 44-year-old actress Ayda - with whom he has Teddy, 11, Charlie, nine, Coco, five, and three-year-old Beau - and his battles with addiction in the four-parter.

It's been an emotional ride for the mother-of-four, but she can't wait till her children are old enough to watch it.

She told HELLO! magazine: "I'm feeling incredibly nervous and vulnerable about everyone seeing our lives, Robbie's life, our kids' lives.

"It feels like everyone's going to be looking through our knicker drawer.

"I definitely cried several times and had many proud moments."

On how she hopes it is received, she added: "I hope everyone is into it, moved by it, and enjoys it. I look forward to sharing it one day with my children, who'll have lots of questions."

In their early months together Robbie infamously ditched Ayda three times, and would also give her the silent treatment for weeks.

Ayda said: “It would literally be three weeks and I’d say, ‘Can I come by and get my stuff?’ and he’d be, like, ‘What’s your address? I’ll have security drop it off.’

“It was brutal.”

The 'Angels' hitmaker chipped in during Ayda’s interview and joked about how she stuck by him: “Thank God for low self-esteem.”