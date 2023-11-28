Kristin Cavallari is surprised to be on "good terms" with Jay Cutler.

The 36-year-old star and Jay finalised their divorce in 2022, but the former couple have subsequently remained on friendly terms.

Kristin - who has Camden, ten, Jaxon, eight, and Saylor, seven, with Jay - said on the 'Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari' podcast: "I never thought we would get here. I never thought we would get here. I didn’t. I’m so happy about it.

"Oh my god. I’m so happy about it because, you know, everyone wins when parents are on good terms."

Kristin and Jay are determined to make their children their number one priority.

The blonde beauty ultimately feels "thankful" that they're on friendly terms.

She said: "My kids see it, I mean, it’s just easier. And listen, I get it. When people’s hearts are breaking, it’s really difficult. It’s really, really difficult, and so, you know, seeing Jay happy is the best.

"That’s what I care about because I obviously see the benefits, my kids see the benefits, and yeah, life is really good right now, and I’m so thankful for it."

Kristin and Jay announced their split via a joint statement in April 2020.

The former couple said on Instagram at the time: "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family. (sic)"