Paris Hilton's "mama bear instincts" came to the fore after she read critical comments about her son.

The 42-year-old star leapt to the defence of her ten-month-old son Phoenix, after she read rude remarks that were made about him on social media.

Paris told PEOPLE: "Usually, I wouldn't even dignify anything like that with a response, but I was just heartbroken that there are such cruel people in the world.

"I couldn't believe that they could be mean and vicious about a little innocent baby.

"You can say what you want about me, but this is my little angel. And if anyone ever says anything to hurt him or his feelings, I will always be there to protect him."

Despite this, Paris feels "sorry" for people who made critical comments about her son.

She said: "They're that miserable in their lives that they would go and speak about a child in such a way."

Meanwhile, Paris recently admitted to feeling "complete" after welcoming her second child.

The blonde beauty and her husband Carter Reum are both "over the moon" after welcoming a baby girl.

Paris told the 'TODAY' show: "She is just a little angel and my life just feels so complete with my little baby boy and my baby girl. We're just over the moon."

The heiress recently announced the arrival of their daughter via a social media post.

Alongside a photo of some baby clothes, Paris wrote on Instagram: "Thankful for my baby girl [tears, heart and baby emojis] (sic)"

Paris also revealed that she "always wanted" to call her daughter London.

She said on the 'I am Paris' podcast: "I've always wanted to name my daughter London. I had actually picked that name for a long time now, probably over 10 years. I always wanted London. I love that name for my daughter."