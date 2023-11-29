Keke Palmer struggled to deal with childhood stardom.

The 30-year-old actress - who made her acting debut in 'Barbershop 2: Back in Business' in 2004 - admits that she didn't know how to deal with the pressures of fame during her younger years.

She said on her 'Baby, This Is Keke Palmer' podcast: "No one could relate to me - not my siblings, not even my parents. Anytime a dynamic is shifted like that it can get highly toxic, because no one knows how to deal with the trauma of being a celebrity, or having a celebrity child."

Keke believes she's actually "pretty good" after coming through that experience.

The actress conceded that she "could have been worse off".

She shared: "My parents did great, and I said this in my book: I can judge all day and night, but I'm pretty good.

"I could have been worse off. But the reality is, I remember at that time, as a child, when I did not have the awareness and the understanding and words and the knowledge that I have now, I just said 'I'm never coming out again.'"

Meanwhile, Keke previously admitted that she struggles with her work-life balance.

The actress revealed that she struggles to strike a healthy balance between her work life and her professional life.

Keke told E! News: "You're always trying to figure out how to maintain it. It's not easy and I would not ever say or give the impression that it is because it's not. So, I'm always working to make sure that I'm checking in with myself as much as I can."

The actress has a series of "checks and balances" in place to help her to find that balance.

She shared: "I'm definitely highly fulfilled from what I do.

"For me, performing is an act of service and I feel good in that space. I feel good in the service of others."