Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith are "staying together forever".

The 52-year-old actress has suggested that she will remain married to Will, 55, even though she previously revealed that they've been separated for years.

During an appearance on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', the host tells Jada: "I feel like maybe your and his shadow separated in a way in [Jada's memoir, 'Worthy?'], whether they stay together forever or not. It sounds like you're staying together forever."

Jada - who has been married to Will since 1997 - then replies: "We're staying together forever."

Jada then seemed to suggest that their attempts to live separately have been unsuccessful.

The Hollywood star said: "I tried. We tried."

In October, Jada revealed that she and her husband had been leading separate lives for years.

The actress and Will chose to remain married, even though they have lived separately since 2016.

She told the 'TODAY' show: "It was not a divorce on paper, but it was a divorce."

Jada and Will kept their unusual dynamic a secret for years.

Asked why they chose to adopt this lifestyle, Jada replied: "I think just not being ready yet. Still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in a partnership, and in regards to how do we present that to people, you know? And we hadn't figured that out."

Jada also explained they they both felt "exhausted" by their efforts to make their romance work.

She said: "I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be."