Tom Sandoval thinks Ariana Madix's new boyfriend "seems like a nice guy".

The 40-year-old star - who split from Ariana after it emerged that he had a months-long affair with Raquel Leviss - has voiced his support for Ariana and Daniel Wai, his ex's new boyfriend.

Speaking to E! News, Tom explained: "He seems like a nice guy.

"I don't really know him or them together, but from what I've seen, they seem happy. I wish them the best."

Tom's relationship with his 'Vanderpump Rules' co-stars has changed in light of the cheating scandal.

He shared: "It really hurt to see people sum me up to just one thing, especially people that I had been friends with for well over a decade.

"I was always the friend that showed up. I was the one that was there. So, it was hard for people to completely throw all of that out the window and everything I've ever done and look at me like I'm some sort of foreign spy who's been putting on this act for 15 years for this one moment."

Despite this, Tom insists that he's learned a lot from the experience.

The reality star explained that he now appreciates "the littler things in life".

He said: "It's gotten me to really appreciate things in my life that maybe I took for granted.

"I really appreciate the friends that have stuck by me. That didn't jump on a bandwagon or a movement. I appreciate more of the littler things in life."

Tom also revealed that new information will emerge in season 11 of 'Vanderpump Rules'.

He said: "There's a lot more to what happened.

"At some point, more things and details will come out and I think this next season of 'Vanderpump Rules' you'll see a lot more."