Jennifer Aniston has urged fans to support The Matthew Perry Foundation.

The former 'Friends' actress highlighted the work of the charity - which was founded to help those struggling with addiction in the wake of her late pal's death last month - in recognition of Giving Tuesday (28.11.23), a day following the Thanksgiving holiday dedicated to giving back.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "For #GivingTuesday please join me and Matty's family in supporting his foundation—which is working to help those suffering with addiction.

"He would have been grateful for the love.(sic)"

Matthew - who had spoken openly about his addiction struggles - was found dead in the hot tub at his California home aged 54, but a cause of death has yet to be determined.

Giving Tuesday also motivated his stepfather, 'Dateline' journalist Keith Morrison, to speak out for the first time since the '17 Again' star passed away.

He wrote on X, the site formerly known as Twitter: "This is not the sort of thing I commonly do, this pitch. But this year is different.

"And tomorrow is Giving Tuesday. Do what you can; he would have been grateful. https://matthewperryfoundation.org"

The Matthew Perry Foundation launched on 3 November, a week after the actor's death, with the aims of "identifying addiction as a disease, addressing the complex of stigmas that prevents individuals from seeking and accessing care, and fiercely advocating for better and more equitable treatment."

Matthew's family are "proud" of the help they will be able to offer via the charity.

They told People magazine in a statement: “It is important to us, as a family, to honour Matthew’s legacy.

“The potential that the Matthew Perry Foundation has to help those suffering from this disease is something we are proud to bring to the world.”

Meanwhile, Jennifer, 54, previously shared an emotional tribute to her "little brother" following his death.

She posted a carousel of images and a video clip of her and Matthew on Instagram and wrote in part: “Oh boy this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before.

“We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply.

“He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be...

“Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying “could you BE any crazier?

“Rest little brother. You always made my day… .”