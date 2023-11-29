Al Pacino's girlfriend doesn't want to get married.

The 'Godfather' actor has five-month-old son Roman with partner Noor Alfallah, and while she confirmed they are still together after recently reaching a custody agreement, she insisted they have no plans to take the next step in their relationship because it isn't "important" to her.

Asked if she and the 83-year-old star are still going strong, Noor told TMZ: "With Al? Al Pacino? I love him."

And then asked if they will tie the knot, she said: "I don't think so, I'm not the marrying type. It's not important."

The 29-year-old beauty confirmed she will be spending Christmas with Al and their son.

Asked if they will spend the holidays together, she simply said: "Yes."

It is unclear where the family will be spending Christmas, however, because it was recently revealed that Al had agreed to pay his partner $110,000 to find a home for her and Roman under the terms of their custody agreement.

RadarOnline.com reported court documents showed the 'Scarface' star agreed to pay $55,000 to the producer when she presents him with a lease agreement for a "new residence for her and Roman" and the remaining $55,000 when she shows evidence she has moved in.

The money is to be used to assist Noor with relocating to a new home "for her and Roman", as well as any furniture, furnishings and moving expenses "that may be necessary for same".

It was previously revealed Al will pay Noor $30,000 a month in child support but the documents obtained by the outlet showed the 'Scent of a Woman' star felt it should be much lower and his partner wanted more, so they agreed to meet in the middle.

The veteran actor - who was revealed to have no life insurance - will also turn over his tax returns every year as he has agreed to pay an additional percentage of any income over $2.5 million.

Both sides have agreed not to discuss the court case in front of Roman, or speak negatively about the other.

The pair share legal custody of their son but Noor will have primary physical custody and the 'Heat' actor will receive visitation.

Al will put $15,000 per year in an education fund for the tot and both he and Noor will have an equal say in schooling decisions and extracurricular activities, as well as working together to determine holidays.

The 'Irishman' actor- who also has three adult children from previous relationships - has been paying $13,000 a month for a night nurse and will be solely responsible for any medical expenses outside insurance.