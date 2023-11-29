Amazon has launched the AI-powered assistant Q for business use.

The tech giant has started offering "user-based plans" for the chatbot to help companies with an exhaustive list of tasks.

In a blog update, Amazon said: "Today, we are announcing Amazon Q, a new generative artificial intelligence- (AI)-powered assistant designed for work that can be tailored to your business. You can use Amazon Q to have conversations, solve problems, generate content, gain insights, and take action by connecting to your company’s information repositories, code, data, and enterprise systems. Amazon Q provides immediate, relevant information and advice to employees to streamline tasks, accelerate decision-making and problem-solving, and help spark creativity and innovation at work.

"Amazon Q offers user-based plans, so you get features, pricing, and options tailored to how you use the product. Amazon Q can adapt its interactions to each individual user based on the existing identities, roles, and permissions of your business. AWS never uses customers’ content from Amazon Q to train the underlying models. In other words, your company information remains secure and private."

Prices start from $20 per month per user.