'Taskmaster' is expanding with a new virtual reality game.

The wild and wacky Channel 4 series stars Greg Davies in the title role with show creator Alex Horne as his assistant as celebrities face off in a range of ridiculous challenges.

Now, studio Scallywag Arcade is developing a VR game to let fans join in the fun as a contestant.

Alex said in a statement: "Genuinely, this is extraordinary, brilliant and very fun.

"Also, I've always wanted to be a contestant on Taskmaster so this is great for me as a VR user, except that I will also have my virtual self watching my attempts and undermining my confidence so I may well regret the whole venture after I've had a go."

Greg added: "The team have done an incredible job and the game is a really exciting addition to the 'Taskmaster' world.

"On a personal note, the creation of a virtual reality Taskmaster takes me ever closer to my ultimate goal of working without even leaving my sofa."

The game has been created - in partnership with production company Avalon - by the new Liverpool-based indie studio, which includes staff previously at the likes of Aardman, Merge Games, Warner Bros and PlayStation.

Tasks featured in the game include smashing watermelons and tidying up rubber ducks, as well as the "most chaotic VR bath VR" has witnessed.

The title is set to launch in 2024 for Meta Quest and Steam VR users.

The most recent series was won by Sam Campbell as the comedian triumphed over Kulian Clary, Lucy Beaumont, Sue Perkins and Susan Wokoma, while the upcoming New Year's special will star Deborah Meaden, Kojey Radical, Lenny Rush, Steve Backshall and Zoe Ball.