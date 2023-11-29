ByteDance is minimising its gaming business.

The Beijing-based firm - which is best known for its short-form video platform TikTok - has confirmed it has been forced to "restructure" the department, four years after it launched.

The BBC reports that games that have already launched will remain but any others will be scrapped.

A ByteDance spokesperson simply told the outlet it "made the difficult decision to restructure our gaming business."

It comes after Nuverse reassured players of 'Marvel Snap' that the game will not be impacted by the reported redundancies.

In a statement on the 'Marvel Snap' X account, the developer said: "Some of our players have expressed their concerns regarding reported structural changes at Nuverse.

"We wish to thank you for your concern and assure you that regardless of any changes at Nuverse, Snap will continue to operate and flourish in the future!"