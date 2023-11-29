Rachel Bilson was once "saved" from a mob of fans by the Olsen Twins.

The 42-year-old actress recalled feeling frantic after she made an appearance on MTV's 'TRL' alongside Mary-Kate and Ashley in 2004 and left the studio in New York's Times Square to be greeted by a huge crowd - and she was so flustered she abandoned her then-boyfriend, 'The O.C.' co-star Adam Brody, to the screaming group.

In new book 'Welcome to the O.C.', which was written by the show's executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage along with journalist Alan Sepinwall, Rachel recalled: ““I was getting swarmed by a mass mob.

"The Olsen twins rescued me and threw me in their car.

“I left Brody behind because I was so nervous and didn’t know what to do. And they were like, ‘Don’t you need to get your boyfriend?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, we’ve got to go get him.’”

The book also reflected on the wave of "Brodymania" the show sparked, but while Adam insisted he "didn't have many Beatles moments" during the period, Rachel - who he split from in 2006 after three years of dating - remembered things differently.

She said: “I don’t want to say he’s lying because he may not remember."

The 'Hart of Dixie' star will always be grateful for the "pretty amazing" experiences she had as a result of 'The O.C.'s success.

She said: "There were definitely these very lavish things being brought to me," she recalled, "which I always was grateful for and never took for granted. It was pretty amazing."

As well as reminiscing for the book, Rachel and Melinda Clarke have also looked back on the show with their 'Welcome to the OC, B******!' podcast, which has featured a number of cast members as guests.

Rachel previously explained the podcast had given her a chance to "catch up with old friends" as well as "revisit something that was so important" to her.

She told E! News: "It just felt like the right time to do it.

"It's always held such a special place for me. It gave me everything and I've always been so grateful for it."