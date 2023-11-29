Megan Fox wants her sons to be unlike her ex-boyfriends.

The 37-year-old actress - who has Noah, 11, Bodhi, nine, and Journey, seven, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - is very aware that she's their "first introduction" to women and she's determined to set a good example.

Megan told WWD magazine: "I think because I have sons, it's very important to me to raise boys who are not like these men that I've been with.

"It's very important for me to raise boys who are able to have a very deep emotional intimacy with their partner."

Megan is conscious that her behaviour is likely to have a long-term influence on her sons.

She said: "The way that I love them is going to influence the way they are allowed to love others when they go out into a relationship. And so I hope that just through my transparency in the way that I engage with them, in the way that I am demonstrative and affectionate with them, that allows them to love in a really healthy way."

Meanwhile, Megan recently admitted that she was "wild" during her younger years.

The Hollywood star confessed that she once painted "a Friedrich Nietzsche quote" on the walls of her ex-boyfriend's house in a fit of anger.

During an appearance on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', Megan said: "When I was young and I did have a temper and I was wild, I got mad and I took a bunch of paint and I painted a Friedrich Nietzsche quote all over his walls so he had to repaint his house afterwards.

"It was a really angry quote about how life is futile, you suck basically."