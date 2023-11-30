Shannen Doherty is "open" to finding love.

The 52-year-old actress feels ready to find love again, despite her ongoing cancer battle.

Shannen - who divorced her third husband, Kurt Iswarienko, earlier this year - told PEOPLE: "I was not ready at all before three weeks ago. And something happens. There's always a trigger, just a moment that you have, somebody says something to you, your ex says one thing to you and you're like, 'Okay, yeah, I'm good. I'm good.' I have closure and I can move on in a really healthy way."

Shannen is keen to find love, but she doesn't know what a future romance would look like.

The actress explained: "I don’t think I’m going to be single forever.

"I have to love myself and reckon with the past, really, before I can move forward, and now I’m pretty sure I’ll meet somebody - hopefully soon."

Shannen is also open to the idea of becoming a mom.

She said: "I would love nothing more than to be a mom. I always wanted it, and I think if I did it with my best friend or a partner, then I don't know any amount of time ... I look at kids who don’t have parents at all - any amount of time [with a parent] is better than nothing."

Shannen feels she learned a lot about herself following her breast cancer diagnosis in 2015.

The former 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star said: "It was definitely one of those moments where you wonder if you're going to make it at all, but it's also where you learn the most about yourself because you have to really dig deep and gather the strength to face it head on and keep marching forward."