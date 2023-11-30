Tom Sandoval felt like an "outsider" during the latest season of 'Vanderpump Rules'.

The 40-year-old star admits that his relationships with his co-stars changed after it emerged that he had a months-long affair with Raquel Leviss.

Tom told PEOPLE: "I've never really been an outsider with everyone like I was. So that's going to be, I think, interesting for people to see."

The reality star conceded that it was one of the "hardest seasons to film".

Tom has been reconnecting with friends since the cheating scandal broke. However, he admits that it's been a difficult process.

Tom shared: "I’m just taking my time. You'll see [on] this coming season of 'Vanderpump Rules' how a lot of that stuff sort of plays out."

Meanwhile, Tom recently said that Ariana Madix's new boyfriend "seems like a nice guy".

The TV star split from Ariana after the cheating scandal broke and he voiced his support for Daniel Wai, his ex's new boyfriend.

Speaking to E! News, Tom explained: "He seems like a nice guy.

"I don't really know him or them together, but from what I've seen, they seem happy. I wish them the best."

Tom also insisted that he's learned a lot from the experience.

The reality star explained that he now appreciates "the littler things in life".

He said: "It's gotten me to really appreciate things in my life that maybe I took for granted.

"I really appreciate the friends that have stuck by me. That didn't jump on a bandwagon or a movement. I appreciate more of the littler things in life."

What's more, Tom revealed that new information will emerge in season 11 of 'Vanderpump Rules'.

He said: "There's a lot more to what happened.

"At some point, more things and details will come out and I think this next season of 'Vanderpump Rules' you'll see a lot more."