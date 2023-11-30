Megan Fox spent years "rejecting" her own fame.

The 37-year-old actress has revealed that she tried to run away from her own fame and success earlier in her career.

The Hollywood star told WWD magazine: "For so long I was rejecting being famous and rejecting whatever this image was that was sort of hung on me, this person I was supposed to be. And so for a long time, I ran from fashion and lived in nothing but sweatpants or workout clothes and never wanted to express myself."

Megan admits that she has a "weird" relationship with fashion. But she's currently going through an experimental phase.

She said: "I’m just experimenting now with being in really oversize pieces or being in things that are just not as necessarily revealing. But then there’s a part of me that’s like, ‘no, I need to be naked this day.'"

Meanwhile, Megan previously likened fame to being "bullied by millions of people constantly".

The actress suggested that fans don't understand the intense pressure that she faces.

She told Esquire magazine: "What people don't realise is that fame, whatever your worst experience in high school, when you were being bullied by those ten kids in high school, fame is that, but on a global scale, where you're being bullied by millions of people constantly."

Megan also revealed that she felt "devalued" by her sex symbol status.

She explained: "I felt powerless in that image. I didn't feel powerful.

"It ate every other part of my personality, not for me but for how people saw me, because there was nothing else to see or know. That devalued me. Because I wasn't anything. I was an image. I was a picture. I was a pose."