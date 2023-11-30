Shannen Doherty couldn't hold a glass after having brain surgery.

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' actress - who was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer in 2020 - has revealed how badly she struggled with her motor skills after undergoing radiation to remove a brain tumour earlier this year.

Shannen - who has revealed that the cancer has spread to her bones - told People magazine of her tumour named 'Bob': “He had to get removed and dissected to see his pathology. It was definitely one of the scariest things I’ve ever been through in my entire life."

The 52-year-old star explained how she was left incapable of holding a glass or fork for several months as the surgery caused trouble with her right hand.

Shannen explained: "They put you on so many steroids. It’s to take down any brain swelling. I have a horrible reaction with steroids, so I tried to cut it down, and then the brain would swell a little bit more, and the hand would stop working completely. We persevere through all sorts of crazy stuff, right?"

The 'Charmed' actress revealed that she has worked tirelessly to regain her motor skills and declared herself as "not a quitter".

Shannen - who was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 - said: "The first time a glass slipped right through my hand, I was like, 'No, no, no, no, no. This is not happening. I am going to work on this.' And so, I did.

"You think, ‘Could they have gotten more of that particular tumor?’ But it takes perseverance, a lot of dedication and faith to get through certain things. I’m not a quitter."

Despite her cancer spreading, Shannen is maintaining a positive outlook on her condition and believes that medical advances can help.

She said: "The thing that I like to tell anybody — including myself — is that it's about pushing through the next two, three, four and five years, because in that period of time, there's going to be another new protocol, a new clinical trial.

"There's always something. So it's just trying to get to that point."