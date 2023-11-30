Piers Morgan has reportedly left the royal family considering legal action by naming the two senior royals at the centre of the new Prince Archie race storm.

The outspoken TV host, 58, decided to use his TalkTV show on Wednesday (29.11.23) night to name the two royals who writer Omid Scobie, 41, claimed had “concerns” over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son’s skin colour in the Dutch version of his new book on the couple, titled ‘Endgame’.

Royal commentators told MailOnline Piers’ move was the “wrong thing to do”.

They also hit out at his decision as “shameful”, “spiteful” and “nasty”.

A source added to the outlet the monarchy also considers Omid’s book a “rant against the royal family”.

The Mail added the source told them the Royal Family is understood to be “considering all options” including legal action.

Other insiders told the Daily Mirror there is “utter dismay” at Buckingham Palace after the names quickly went viral on social media after Piers’ broadcast.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 42, first made the claim in her and her 39-year-old husband Prince Harry’s infamous 2021 sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, 69, that there had allegedly been “several conversations” between herself, Harry and members of the royal family about “how dark” Archie’s skin would be.

The couple chose not to reveal the name, but Piers went ahead on his TV show and posted two names on his social media.

He made the move after it emerged on Tuesday (28.11.23) a Dutch translation of Omid’s book containing the names had gone on sale in the Netherlands.

Its publisher withdrew and pulped the copies.

Piers said his decision would let people in Britain have a “more open debate about this whole farrago”.

He added: “Because I don’t believe any racist comments were ever made by any of the royal family, and until there is actual evidence of those comments being made, I will never believe it.”

Piers added before naming the royals: “But now we can start the process of finding out if they ever got uttered, what the context was, and whether there was any racial intent at all – like I say, I don’t believe there was.”