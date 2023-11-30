Kourtney Kardashian thinks her family choose “toxic” partners due to “generational trauma”.

The reality star, 44, was previously in an on-off relationship with her ex, Scott Disick, 40, for nearly 10 years, before getting together with her musician husband Travis Barker, 48, and opened up about her past “wounds” while waxing lyrical about therapy to her clan on the latest episode of ‘The Kardashians’.

She said: “I didn’t start a self-awareness journey knowing what I was doing. I started therapy through a toxic relationship and then learned so much about myself, about my family, about why I do certain things, about our childhood wounds, about how they show up in intimate relationships – generational trauma.”

Kourtney has three children with Scott – Mason, Penelope and Reign – and recently gave birth to her first child with husband Travis, son Rocky.

Despite her support for therapy, her sister Khloé, 39, told her sister counselling isn’t always the answer in life.

She said: “No offence or anything, but we all have problems – just buckle up and let’s go.”

But Kourtney insisted: “There’s certain patterns to break. You don’t want to pass things down to your kids.”

Khloé then asked if Kourtney felt choosing “bad partners” was a genetic trait.

Kourtney replied: “I think it’s generational. It’s from MJ (their mum Kris Jenner’s mother.)

“She was married three times… we all have picked people we thought we could change different things about them and we can’t.”

Mum-of-six Kris, 68, replied: “I’m not even thinking about that. In a billion years I’ve got a full, fabulous life, why am I going back to reimagine?”

Khloé also joked in a confessional interview: “God bless Kourtney, because she’s definitely trying to have this therapy talk, and God bless my mom because she's definitely not.”

Kourtney added later in the episode: “I know that people in my family would benefit from therapy.

“But I’m letting go of trying to change other people and just accepting everyone for who they are. This is me. This is my journey. That’s you and that's your journey.”