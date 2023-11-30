Kacey Musgraves has split from Cole Schafer.

The 'High Horse' singer has gone her separate ways from the 29-year-old poet after just over two yeas of dating, and to make the split final, the pair have even unfollowed one another on Instagram.

Sources told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column that the relationship has been over "for at least a month".

And insiders explained the 35-year-old star - who was previously married to fellow singer Ruston Kelly - and poet Cole didn't have the same outlook on their current situation.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: “They weren’t seeing eye to eye in terms of where they are in life right now and decided to end things."

Kacey and Cole were first romantically linked in June 2021 when they were photographed hanging out, and a few days later they made their relationship Instagram official.

At the time, the poet shared a polaroid of himself and Kacey and wrote on Instagram: “I’m trying like hell not to write about her.”

Meanwhile, the 'Space Cowboy' singer previously admitted one of the things she liked when she first met Cole was that he had no idea about her fame.

She told the New York Times newspaper in August 2021: “He did not know who I was, which I loved.

“A handful of grown men come out, and they’re sweating trying to keep up with you on the sidewalk. It feels very predatory.”

After Kacey played New York's Madison Square Garden in February last year, Cole hailed her as the "most naturally gifted" human he'd ever met.

He gushed on Instagram: “She’s the most naturally gifted human I’ve been around. I’ve read about artists vomiting in dimly lit bathroom stalls prior to pulling themselves on stage.

"And, while I think there is something strangely romantic about this kind of torture, Kace just sort of floats around backstage like a butterfly that can’t make up its mind where it wants to land …

"But, besides being the most naturally gifted human I’ve ever been around, what impresses me most about her, is that she’s the same human when she’s talking to my mother, my father, my grandfather, my brothers or my best friend Jack, as she is when she’s talking to an arena filled with 15,000 people.”