Paris Hilton has found speculation about her daughter's name "hilarious".

The 'Stars Are Blind' singer caused a stir last week when she revealed she and husband Carter Reum had welcomed little London into the world and the 42-year-old heiress - who also has 10-month-old son Phoenix - has been left giggling at online theories the tot was named after 'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody' character London Tipton, who was played by Brenda Song and loosely inspired by Paris herself.

She told The Wrap: “I thought that was hilarious. I love that character and that show.”

Instead, the 'Paris In Love' star has had her daughter's name picked out since she was a teenager.

She added: “I’ve always wanted to name my daughter ‘London’ since I was a teenager — I’ve always had this plan — because I love the name Paris and London together.

“I think it’s just a coincidence but it’s so funny, just seeing all the memes and everybody writing about — I think it’s really a cute, fun story.”

Paris and Carter introduced their baby to their wider family during their Thanksgiving celebrations, and the blonde beauty admitted London was a "perfect surprise" for everyone.

She said: “I’m just so in love with my little princess. We are so excited that she’s here and she was the perfect Thanksgiving surprise for everyone.”

Paris' reality show, 'Paris in Love', returns to Peacock his week and the DJ is looking forward to fans seeing her journey into motherhood with Phoenix.

She said: “I’m just so proud of season two of ‘Paris in Love'.

“The show is just so incredible, and I’m so happy that it’s so authentic and just shows the whole story with Phoenix and my life. I’m so happy with how it’s been received by people."