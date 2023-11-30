ByteDance will be cutting jobs from its gaming division.

The Chinese company, which also owns the popular social media platform TikTok, entered the gaming industry in 2019 with the brand Nuverse in order to compete with rival Tencent, but has not managed to capture significant market share, and so will begin to pull out.

Speaking with CNBC, a spokesperson for ByteDance said that the company would “restructure” their gaming business.

They said: “We regularly review our businesses and make adjustments to centre on long-term strategic growth areas. Following a recent review, we've made the difficult decision to restructure our gaming business.”

As a result of the restructuring, hundreds of employees will be put out of work, and will have until December to continue working on unreleased titles.

Chinese news sources suggested that Nuverse had over 3,000 employees as of September, as well as subsidiaries.

According to the BBC, ByteDance will not drop games with active players, such as ‘Crystal of Atlan’ and ‘Earth: Revival’, but will no longer support them or offer additional updates after the end of the month.

The company is also reportedly planning to look for buyers of gaming franchises that have already launched, including ‘Marvel Snap’, ‘Warhammer 40k: Lost Crusade’ and ‘Ragnarok X: Next Generation’.