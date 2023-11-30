Nick Cave has remembered Shane MacGowan as "the voice of a generation".

The Pogues frontman passed away on Thursday (30.11.23) aged 65 following a long period of ill health and tributes have been flooding in from fellow musicians and other famous faces.

Singer Nick said: “A true friend and the greatest songwriter of his generation. A very sad day."

Hot Chip's Alexis Taylor admitted the Pogues have "meant a lot" to him over the years.

Sharing the lyrics from the group's song 'A Rainy Night In Soho', he wrote on Instagram: ”Very sad news about Shane MacGowan passing away. A man you don’t meet every day.

“Really loved his music and songwriting and it has meant a lot to me over the years."

'Derry Girls' actress Siobhan McSweeney hailed the 'Dirty Old Town' singer as “the voice of London for us Irish”.

She added: “When I was scared about moving here he lured me over with songs about chancers, drinkers, lovers, poets and scoundrels. That’s the place for me, I thought! He also taught me how to miss home, whatever that may be. Damn shame, Shane.”

Meanwhile, Piers Morgan called for fans to rally round to get 'Fairytale of New York' - The Pogues' 1987 festive single with the late Kirsty McCall - to number one for Christmas in tribute to Shane.

He wrote on X: "RIP Shane MacGowan, 65. Irish punk legend, genius Pogues singer/songwriter, and hell-raiser extraordinaire. His favourite joke was: ‘I was given six weeks to live, about 25 years ago!’

"Let’s make Fairytale of New York the Christmas No1 as a tribute. (He was born on Xmas Day) (sic)"

Former Sex Pistols musician Glen Matlock hailed his late friend a "legend".

He wrote on Instagram: "A big round of applause for the legend that was Shane McGowan who is now sadly no longer with us. A pleasure to have known you. RIP matey. X (sic)"

DJ Annie Mac shared a lengthy and heartfelt tribute to Shane as she reflected on how important his music has been to her over the years.

She wrote on Instagram: "One of the finest lyricists of a generation. A man who loved Ireland with all his heart and took the music and culture and mixed it with his London upbringing to bring us The Pogues. What a band. What a discography.

"I am thankful to my big brothers for playing The Pogues albums relentlessly round the house when I was growing up.

"His voice will be forever nostalgic for me, taking me straight home to Dublin.

"His words have provided great comfort to this London Irish gal who dreams of Ireland a lot...

"I will be listening to Rum, Sodomy and The Lash on repeat in London today…(sic)"