Jenna Ortega doesn’t “wear too much” make-up when she's not working.

The ‘Wednesday’ star loves to opt for a more natural “lived-in” look when she’s not on a set or a red carpet and loves a “smudgy liner” as her go-to.

The 21-year-old actress told Harper’s Bizarre in a video titled 'Inside My Beauty Bag': “I don’t wear too much outside of work. "But it’s also kind of therapeutic for me; I’ll always have some kind of smudgy liner or something that looks lived-in.”

Jenna admitted that she no longer feels “insecure” about her signature freckles and used to cover them up.

She said“I remember I was insecure about them when I was younger.”

The ‘X’ star praised the Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant - which was recommended to her by her on-set make-up artist - for helping her soothe the outcome of her skin “picking probem”, an anxiety tic.

Jenna said: “I was first introduced to this by my hair and make-up artist on ‘Wednesday’ and ‘Beetlejuice’. We always started off our day with this.

“I used to have a bit of a picking problem and I feel like that’s really helped."

She admitted to having “really, bad anxiety” that can often ruin her life and attributes her mother telling her to take ZuvaLabs Saffron Extract as massive help.

She said: “I have really, really bad anxiety and it feels like it can be debilitating at times,” before adding the supplement helps her “a little bit mindful or relaxed”.

The brunette beauty found “trying” journaling to be more mindful in herself has been a great help despite being a bit of a challenge at the beginning.

Jenna said: "I’ve been trying to practice mindfulness. I feel like this helps.

“I put a lot of pressure on myself; I felt like things had to be more interesting or had to be more creative and artistic, and fortunately, that’s what that’s become accidentally. But only because I allowed myself to fully release and enjoy what I’m writing.”