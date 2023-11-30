Selena Gomez 'is always cooking' with her grandparents

Selena Gomez loves living with her grandparents.

The 31-year-old star has always had a close relationship with her grandparents, and Selena has revealed that she often eats her grandma's leftovers.

The 'Selena + Chef' host said in an Instagram video: "If it’s a random Tuesday night, I’m definitely eating something my grandma made, probably [from] the night before."

Selena also loves to cook with her grandparents.

The brunette beauty shared: "I live with my grandparents so we’re always in the kitchen and we’re always cooking.

"We always have leftovers so I’m pretty sure I won’t be ordering in, it’s got to be something from home."

The chart-topping star launched her 'Selena + Chef' series in 2020, and she remains keen to learn new cooking skills.

Selena is particularly eager to learn how to make sushi.

She said: "We haven’t even done that yet on our show and I would love to."

Meanwhile, Selena revealed earlier this year that she leans on her ten-year-old sister for advice.

The 'Lose You to Love Me' hitmaker admitted that her sister Gracie helps her to maintain a healthy "perspective on life".

The award-winning star - who has previously spoken about her mental health struggles - told Wondermind: "She’s so innocent and pure. She helps me keep perspective on life.

"It’s funny because she’s ten; I am 31, and even with such a big age gap I love her advice. She is very wise."

Selena has also found strength in connecting with people who shares similar concerns.

She said: "When I decided to be open about my mental health, people began to reach out and share their stories. Listening and connecting was the biggest gift because you feel less alone."

