Emily Blunt would love to make a movie "about a stutterer".

The 40-year-old actress struggled with stuttering as child and she's now keen to help "destigmatise" the speech disorder.

Emily told BBC Radio Four's 'Woman's Hour': "The emotional trauma of living with the inability to speak will limit you in ways, that are for someone who speaks fluently, pretty unimaginable.

"There's so much shame about it."

Emily believes there's a lot of misinformation that continues to surround the condition.

She shared: "There's so much shame about it because there's not enough information it's neurological. People really deem it psychological. So you're sort of deemed off-putting or unconvincing in order to get a job, or anything like that."

Emily has enjoyed huge success during her acting career, but she continues to "struggle" with the condition.

The London-born star said: "I'll always be one, I'm probably unaware of how much I flip-flop words around to substitute ones that are easier to say...

"Certain environments will still create a struggle for me - if someone asks me to pitch them anything it's a nightmare.

"But I did sort of grow out of it."

Emily previously explained that acting has actually helped her to overcome her struggles.

The 'Devil Wears Prada' star - who is married to actor John Krasinski - told PEOPLE: "I wouldn't say that's why I've ventured into acting, but it was just a bit shocking the first time I was able to speak, you know, doing a silly voice or an accent pretending to be someone else.

"People don't talk about [it] enough if it hasn't got enough exposure, and millions of people around the world struggle with it."