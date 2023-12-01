Rachel Leviss has promised to tell her "side of the story" on her new podcast.

The 29-year-old beauty - who previously had a month-long affair with Tom Sandoval - has revealed that she won't hold anything back on 'Rachel Goes Rogue'.

She said in a trailer: "I’m Rachel Leviss. This might not be the return you’re expecting, but this coming January, you’ll hear my side of the story, and you may just be surprised what you find out."

The reality star will explore a "spectrum of topics, mastering self-empowerment and navigating life’s challenges with grace and authenticity".

A statement from iHeartRadio adds: "Every topic is on the table with Rachel confronting her truths, exposing secrets, and drawing strength from her continued transformations. She will also welcome prominent guests spanning the realms of entertainment, pop culture, mental health and self-help."

Rachel's affair with Tom led to his split from Ariana Madix.

The affair prompted widespread criticism and Rachel previously took to social media to apologise to Ariana.

She wrote on Instagram: "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana. (sic)"

Rachel also promised to reflect on her mistakes, admitting that she needed to make "healthier choices".

She said: "I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved. I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices. (sic)"