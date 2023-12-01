Kelsea Ballerini feared she was "gonna pass out" before her first face-to-face meeting with Chase Stokes.

The 30-year-old singer and Chase, 31, spent weeks "texting and Facetiming" each other before they met for the first time, and Kelsea has recalled feeling anxious ahead of their encounter.

During an appearance on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, Kelsea shared: "He came to this party that I was playing, and I had just gotten done playing. And I was … 'Guys - I’m sweating just thinking about this. I thought I was gonna pass out'.

"You can have chemistry over the phone but when you see each other you’re like, what’s the height difference, are we … are you … I didn’t know what to do. And so I walked out to his car, and he got out of his Bronco - hot."

Kelsea and Chase actually shared a kiss within seconds of their first meeting.

She said: "He hopped out of his Bronco and he did not say a word to me, and he grabbed my face and he kissed me and he pulled my face away and he was like, ‘Thank God you’re real.’ And I was like, ‘Oh.'"

Kelsea was married to music star Morgan Evans between 2017 and 2022, and the singer previously admitted to learning some important lessons from her heartbreak.

The 'Love Me Like You Mean It' hitmaker explained that "so much light and beauty" has come through that experience.

She told InStyle magazine: "Public or not, I’d say the biggest lesson is to not let it make your heart hard - to stay open and stay soft while you heal. So much light and beauty has come from it."