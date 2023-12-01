With 'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe' still the best-selling Switch game, the waves of new tracks that have been added every few months over the last two years have only added to its appeal, but the racer is now complete with the introduction of Wave 6.

Not only did Wave 6 bring the eight new tracks featured in the Acorn and Spiny Cups, there's also new playable characters with Diddy Kong, Funky Kong, Pauline and Peachette, and even additional costumes if you choose to race as your own Mii, so players can dress up as anything from a Piranha Plant, Bowser, or a Goomba to a cow or an ice cream.

And that's not all because there's also a music player featuring music from all courses in the game, a cute addition but not strictly essential.

As for the courses themselves, the return of 'Mario Kart Wii's Rainbow Road is the biggest highlight, proving just as tricky to master as it ever was, while the game's Daisy Circuit also makes a reappearance, as does DK Mountain from 'Double Dash', Madrid Drive, Rome Avanti, and Piranha Plant Cove from 'Mario Kart Tour', Rosalina's Ice World from the 3DS - a frustrating track to play, which perhaps would have been better substituted with a whole new course - and Bowser Castle 3 from the SNES.

In total, the booster pack has doubled the original course number of the game, but even the staggering 96 courses available won't be enough to die-hard fans of the game, and so the biggest complaint about Wave 6 can only be that it's the last. More please!

Rating: 5/5

By Viki Waters