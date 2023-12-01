WhatsApp have introduced Secret Codes to its Chat Lock facility.

The took currently puts conversations in a separate folder that can only be opened with a user's phone password or biometric log in, but now they will be able to add on a separate second password.

And creating an additional password will also cause the locked folder to disappear from the inbox as an optional extra layer of privacy.

The company wrote on their blog: "With a secret code you’ll now be able to set a unique password different from what you use to unlock your phone to give your locked chats an extra layer of privacy.

"You'll have the option to hide the Locked Chats folder from your chatlist so that they can only be discovered by typing your secret code in the search bar.

"If that doesn’t suit your needs, you can still choose to have them appear in your chatlist."

And the app is also making it easier to lock up chats.

The blog explained: "Whenever there’s a new chat which you want to lock, you can now long press to lock it rather than visiting the chat’s settings."

Secret Codes can feature numbers, letters, punctuation marks and even emojis.

The update follows two other changes recently made to the chat app.

The desktop version recently acquired the ability to send “self-destructing photos and videos”, which autodelete after being opened once.

And before then, a beta gives select users access to AI assistants.