Deva Cassell says “the world of fashion has inspired” her since childhood.

‘The Beautiful Summer’ star - who is the daughter of screen siren Monica Belluci, 59, and actor Vincent Cassell. 57, along with her 14-year-old sister Leonie - believes “visionary” trends can piece together “a narrative of humanity history” through self-expression

The 19-year-old actress told Numero magazine: “The world of fashion has inspired me since I was a little girl, because I always felt it was important to externalize one’s ideas. Through fashion, which was often visionary, you can construct a narrative of human history.”

Deva, whose parents divorced in 2013 after 14 years of marriage, also enthused that Dior’s creative director, Maria Grazia Chirui means a lot to her because of how she “mixes influences” from her Italian and French backgrounds.

The fashion house’s brand ambassador said: “I have enormous respect for Dior and for the brand’s unique heritage. Maria Grazia Chiuri mixes influences from both France and Italy, and all of that speaks to me because I belong to both cultures.”

Deva urged people to “wake up” to the current environmental disasters unfolding in the ocean and beyond amid the looming climate crisis.

She added: “Something that really worries my generation is the future of the planet’s marine ecosystems. Everyone knows that human activity is behind ocean pollution and that the plastic swallowed by fish eventually ends up on our plates. Recent studies have found microplastics inside the human body. We need to wake up to the impact we’re having on the planet, and fast, because the way we live our everyday lives affects the future of our world.”

The brunette also expressed her frustration about having to “fight so hard” against gender-based violence and sexist discrimination.

Deva said: “The fight against violence towards women and children. It’s a subject I feel very strongly about. It’s completely anachronistic that today we still have to fight so hard for basic, elementary rights.”