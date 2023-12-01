Wealth-tech platform Prosper aims to revolutionise saving and investment.

The company - which was founded by Nick Perrett, Ricky Knox and Phil Bongey – wants to maximise members' long-term wealth potential by offering founder members zero cost index funds from major asset managers, as well as launching with the highest interest rates on cash, and opening access to alternative private market investments, which offer higher potential returns.

Founder and CEO Nick said: “Most people are totally unaware of what they are paying to have their money managed nor that these costs can literally cut their future wealth in half.

“It’s probably the largest bill you have, but never see. Our mission is to change that for millions of people worldwide.

“We also know just how much interest customers fail to get on their cash. We want to change that by making it easier to just keep cash on top rates. We are excited to give more back to our members, helping them get more of the life they want.”

The company want to offer access to the best returns, net of such charges.

Co-founder and chairman Ricky noted: “The investment universe has moved on.

“There are less than half the number of public companies that there were 30 years ago, and over 85 percent of all US companies with more than $100 million in revenue are not listed on the stock market. And yet the investment products we put money into haven’t changed!

“Unless you’re ultra-wealthy and have enough money to essentially buy access, you’re at a disadvantage because you can’t access these potentially higher-yielding private investment opportunities. We want to give our members that access to level the playing field for the everyday consumer.”

Prosper's £3.2 million angel round included contributions from the founders of Monzo, Capital One, World First, Tandem, Azimo, Embark, Comply Advantage, and the Connect, MMC and Portfolio Ventures.

ISA/SIPP eligibility and tax rules apply. Tax relief depends on your personal circumstances and current rules can change.