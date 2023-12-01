Shane MacGowan was killed by pneumonia after battling an agonising brain swelling condition.

The cause of the Pogues wildman’s death after he passed away aged 65 on Thursday (30.11.23) in Dublin, was revealed by his devastated wife Victoria Mary Clarke on Friday. (01.12.23)

She confirmed pneumonia had killed him to The New York Times, but no funeral details for Shane have yet been released.

Shane, who would have turned 66 on Christmas Day, had been battling viral encephalitis and was released from hospital last week before he died at home surrounded by loved ones.

Shane’s family announced his death in a statement that said: “It is with the deepest sorrow and heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Shane MacGowan.

“Shane died peacefully, on Thursday, 30th November, 2023, with his wife Victoria and family by his side.

“He is predeceased by his mother Therese and is survived by his beloved wife Victoria, his sister Siobhan and his father, Maurice, family and a large circle of friends.

“Further details will be announced shortly, the family ask for privacy at this very sad time. House Private, please.”

Victoria added in a tribute: “I don’t know how to say this, so I am just going to say it.

“Shane, who will always be the light that I hold before me and the measure of my dreams and the love of my life and the most beautiful soul and beautiful angel and the sun and the moon and the start and end of everything that I hold dear, has gone to be with Jesus and Mary and his beautiful mother Therese.

“I am blessed beyond words to have met him and to have loved him and to have been so endlessly and unconditionally loved by him and to have had so many years of life and love and joy and fun and laughter and so many adventures.

“There’s no way to describe the loss that I am feeling and the longing for just one more of his smiles that lit up my world.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you for your presence in this world. You made it so very bright and you gave so much joy to so many people with your heart and soul and your music.

“You will live in my heart forever. Rave on in the garden all wet with rain that you loved so much.

“You meant the world to me.”