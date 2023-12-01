Kellan Lutz decided to move from LA to Nashville so his children could grow up with their grandparents.

The 38-year-old actor - who is best known for playing Emmett Cullen in the 'Twilight' film series alongside Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart - tied the knot with Tennessee native Brittany Gonzales in 2017 and now that they have Ashtyn, two, and 16-month-old Kasen together, decided that they needed to return to her hometown to be with her parents while they can.

He told Fox News Digital: "I remember growing up, my family had a farm in Iowa, and I saw my grandparents, and it was the best time. We spent a month or so on the farm. Cows, pigs, everything. But it's fleeting. People aren't living as long. Who knows? Couple of years from now, if we flip it and are able to live by my mom [we could] have those grandparents have those years."

"But regardless, we're doing it for our kids."

The 'Extraction' star went on to hint that he has not left his acting career behind with the big move, instead insisting that he is able to jet back and forth between Nashville and Hollywood should he need to.

He said: "The way the industry is right now, currently I can work and live wherever and then just fly to do movies. And at least my wife has a support system here when I'm gone."

The 'Due Justice actor went on to add that he "always wanted" to be married and compared his relationship with his wife to being part of a sports team.

He said: "I've always wanted to be married, always wanted to have family. You also have to just check in with each other and just be grateful and also say like, ‘Hey, I need this in this season, or I need that, or what do you need? We're a team.We're on the same team. We just want to get the ball into the goal together. I'm weak sometimes. She's weak sometimes, and [together] we can be strong."