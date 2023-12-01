Jessie James Decker says her husband is "the best" at looking after her throughout her pregnancy.

The 35-year-old country star - who already has Vivianne, nine, Eric Jr., seven, and Forrest, five, with husband Eric Decker - is expecting her fourth child with him and gushed about how "sweet" he has been towards her during the prengancy.

She told UsWeekly: "He's amazing. He rubs my feet and back every night. He’ll bring me a cup of coffee in bed or [pick up] lunch, he's so sweet. He's the best!"

Jessie and her husband found out she was expecting shortly before they went on a trip to celebrate their 10th anniversary and she explained that she felt inspired to take the children with them after the happy news.

She said: "I was just so emotional and excited and feeling the family love, I was like, 'Let's just switch gears and take the kids with us. It was really special to spend it with the babies," Jessie said, "because we have another baby on the way and it's such a family affair for us."

The 'Should Have Known Better' singer recently revealed that her fourth pregnancy had come as a surprise and she was just thinking that it was about time her husband underwent a vasectomy.

Answering questions from her fans on Instagram, she explained: "We were very, very surprised.

"As you know, I had been telling Eric it was probably time to get a vasectomy because I felt like we were done."

Although they were surprised to be expecting a new addition, they couldn't be happier.

She gushed: "Being able to have another little baby is the most incredible blessing.

"We are all just over the moon."