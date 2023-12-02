Nicky Hilton thinks being a mother has "definitely" changed her relationship with her sister Paris.

The 40-year-old star has Lily-Grace, six, Teddy, five, and a 17-month-old son with her husband James Rothschild whilst her sister Paris, 42, has Phoenix, 22 months, and newborn London with her Carter Reum.

Nicky explained that whilst around this time of year the sisters are normally discussing what they should do in Las Vegas for New Year's Eve, they are now talking about taking trips with their children instead.

Asked if motherhood had changed their sisterly relationship, she told People: "Definitely. I mean, usually around this time of the year we're trying to figure out what we should do for New Year's Eve, should we go to Vegas? But this year we're talking about doing a trip with all the children."

The businesswoman previously explained that balancing work with being a mother was a "battle" but she wanted to set an example for them for the future.

She said: "Balancing my kids with my fashion design business is a never-ending battle. But it's important to set the right example for the children from the beginning.

"My daughters like the colors pink and purple now, and they are girly girls in the sense that they love fashion and dressing up," she said.

"My youngest daughter used to tell me that her favorite color was gray. Thankfully that has changed."

Meanwhile, Paris recently admitted that she feels "complete" after welcoming a baby girl.

The heiress told the 'TODAY' show: "She is just a little angel and my life just feels so complete with my little baby boy and my baby girl. We're just over the moon."

Paris actually announced the arrival of her daughter via a social media post.

Alongside a photo of some baby clothes, Paris wrote on Instagram: "Thankful for my baby girl [tears, heart and baby emojis] (sic)"