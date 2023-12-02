Macaulay Culkin has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 43-year-old actor - who is now married to former Disney Channel star Brenda Song and has Dakota, two, as well as a 12-month-old son with her - shot to fame as a child in 1990s classics like 'Home Alone' and 'My Girl' and has become the 2,765th person to receive a spot on the LA tourist spot.

In his acceptance speech, he said: "I'd like to thank Brenda. You're absolutely everything. You're my champion, you're the only person today happier for me than I am. Not only are you the best woman I've ever known, you're the best person I've ever known. And after the birth of our two boys, you've become one of my three favorite people. You're somewhere in there! I love you, I love you so much."

The former child star then gave a nod to a line from his role as Kevin McCallister in the hit 1990 comedy as the festive season got underway.

He said: "To wrap things up and in the spirit of the holiday season, I just wanna say, 'Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals!'"

Macaulay was also joined at the ceremony by 'Schitt's Creek' star Catherine O'Hara - who played his mother in 'Home Alone' - and she recalled working with him as a child and watching him grow into an adult.

She said: "Macaulay, this beautiful 10-year-old boy, was called a superstar, a moneymaker, one of the hottest leading young men in Hollywood by the world over. How does anyone survive that?

"I believe that you have to possess a certain quality, a gift that dear [director] John Hughes obviously recognised. It's a sign of intelligence in a child and key to surviving life at any age and you have brought that sense of humour to everything you have ever done."