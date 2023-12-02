Kyle Richards doesn't have the time to worry about what "strangers" on the internet think about her marriage woes.

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star insists she doesn't have the energy to answer messages about her split from spouse Mauricio Umansky - with whom she has daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and 15-year-old Portia - after almost three decades of marriage.

She told Us Weekly magazine: "I don't even care anymore, honestly. I get a lot of messages of support, but then I get, 'What are you thinking?' It's hard when people say, 'You've crushed our dreams; we've followed you all these years. True love doesn't exist.'

"I've been crying for two days, and I'm like, I've got to worry about my family — and now I'm thinking about strangers that are sad. I appreciate that they care that much, but it's hard."

Kyle recently explained how she "misspoke" when she said she was "going through a divorce".

The 54-year-old reality star caused a stir during a red carpet interview at BravoCon when she suggested they were moving to legally end their marriage.

However, Kyle clarified her comments and insisted she and Mauricio are "still amicable" and haven't been going through divorce proceedings.

Speaking on an episode of 'Watch What Happens Live' recorded on stage at BravoCon, Kyle told host Andy Cohen: "I misspoke on the red carpet today.

"Two times I had to correct someone when they said 'divorce.' I said 'separated.' And then I went and said it, and then it went everywhere. So, that was my bad."

The reality star - who also has Farrah, 35, from a previous marriage - insisted she still loves Mauricio and considers their relationship "a success".

She said: "I still consider my marriage to Mauricio a success. We're still a love story. I love him very much."

Earlier at BravoCon, the reality star had insisted she and her estranged husband would always be a family.

She said: "We love each other very much, and we are family no matter what happens. And we have a very strong family unit."

Kyle admitted she wished they could "fix everything" in their fractured relationship.

She tearfully said: "A lot of people think, 'What are you doing? Just pull it together, and fix everything. Obviously, that's what I would want. This is not my idea of my fairytale, clearly."