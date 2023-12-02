Adam Driver gets reminded of THIS Star Wars scene 'every day'

Published
2023/12/02 10:00 (GMT)

Adam Driver is reminded "every day" that he killed Han Solo.

The 40-year-old actor portrayed Kylo Ren in the final 'Star Wars' trilogy and though it has been eight years since his villainous alter ego murdered his dad - who was played by Harrison Ford -in 2015's 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens', fans still want to talk about it.

During an appearance on 'Who's Talking to Chris Wallace', the host mentioned the movie's shocking ending, and Adam said: “Somebody reminds me about that every day.

“Not every day, but yeah. It used to be more, but now it’s probably once a month someone will let me know that I killed Han Solo.”

Adam reflected on filming the scene, and admitted it wasn't necessarily "tough" but it was “very emotional actually" and he praised his "generous" co-star for guiding him through the moment.

He said: “Harrison was so generous and contemplative, and to me, that was a great moment on set, even though it was his death."

The 'Marriage Story' actor previously admitted he "felt sick to [his] stomach" when he went to the 'Force Awakens' and sat waiting for the audience to see the dramatic finale.

He told GQ magazine in 2017: “The people behind me, when the scroll started, were like ‘Oh my god. Oh my god. It’s happening.’ Immediately, I thought I was going to puke.

“I was holding my wife’s hand, and she’s like, ‘You’re really cold. Are you OK?’ Because I just knew what was coming – I kill Harrison – and I didn’t know how this audience of 2,000 people was going to respond to it, you know?”

