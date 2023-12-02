Google have agreed to pay Canadian news publishers C$100 million to keep their stories in search results.

The deal resolves the Internet giant's concerns over the country's Online News Act - which seeks to make large online companies share advertising revenue with Canada's news outlets - and the sum will be linked to inflation, with the company able to work with a single entity to distribute the funds.

Pascale St-Onge, Canada's heritage minister, said in a statement: “Following weeks of productive discussions, I am happy to announce that we have found a path forward with Google for the implementation of the Online News Act."

And Kent Walker, president of global affairs at Google's parent company Alphabet, added: “Following extensive discussions, we are pleased that the Government of Canada has committed to addressing our core issues with Bill C-18.

"We will continue sending valuable traffic to Canadian publishers.”

Google had previously threatened to block news on its search engine because they were concerned about being exposed to potentially uncapped liability and argued the law was much tougher than similar legislation in Europe and Australia.

Meta Platforms have already blocked news sharing on Facebook and Instagram over the concerns.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said: “Google has agreed to properly support journalists, including local journalism.

“Unfortunately, Meta continues to completely abdicate any responsibility towards democratic institutions.”