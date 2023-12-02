Tesla have begun deliveries of the Cybertruck.

The company's first new model in nearly four years has been long-delayed but the electric pick-up is now ready to go, though it's starting price tag of $60,990 is considerably higher than the just under $40,000 it was originally touted as when the vehicle was first announced in 2019.

The $60,990 model is for a rear-wheel drive model and won't be available until 2025, but an all-wheel drive version will be ready for delivery next year, prices at $79,990. 2024 will also usher in the Cyberbeast, the priciest version at an estimated $99,990.

During a livestreamed event at Tesla's Texas headquarters, founder Elon Musk drove a Cybertruck on stage and hailed it as their "best product".

He said: “I think it’s our best product, I think it’s the most unique thing on the road, and, finally, the future will look like the future.

“As you can see, we’ve got quite a few to deliver here...

“This is going to change the look of the roads.

“I mean, one of them in a parking lot does not look like the other.”

In 2019, at a launch event, the vehicle's window was smashed by a steel ball when testing its supposedly unbreakable qualities, and Elon referenced the incident.

He quipped: “You may remember an incident four years ago [that] didn’t quite go as planned."

He then invited Tesla designer Franz von Holzhausen to throw a baseball at the vehicle - and its window fortunately stayed intact.